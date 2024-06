The authority maintains public spaces along the Arkansas River and Turkey Mountain. News On 6's Amy Slanchik was live at the 41st Street Plaza, just one of the many areas it offers for Tulsa families to enjoy.

By: News On 6

-

This week Tulsa's River Parks Authority is celebrating 50 years. The authority maintains public spaces along the Arkansas River and Turkey Mountain.

News On 6's Amy Slanchik was live at the 41st Street Plaza, just one of the many areas it offers for Tulsa families to enjoy.