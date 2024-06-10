I-44 Eastbound At 193rd E. Ave. Open After Collision

Monday, June 10th 2024, 6:04 pm

By: News On 6


CATOOSA, Okla. -

All four eastbound lanes of I-44 were opened Monday night at 193rd East Avenue after a semi versus car collision, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The lanes were closed at 5:37 p.m. and opened at 7:14 p.m.

OHP says 2 people were in the car at the time of the crash, and they were both transported to the hospital with injuries.

OHP says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
