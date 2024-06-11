Outdoor Adventures With Tess: 1-Year-Old Kent's Catch On Grand Lake

Tuesday, June 11th 2024, 7:49 am

By: News On 6


Catch a fish, kiss a fish! At least that’s the rule when it’s your very first catch, like here with Kent Ray.

He’s 1 and a half years old and reeled in his first fish on Grand Lake. This is him with his Pop, Bill, and Mom, Caysie.

