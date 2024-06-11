Tulsa Opera Announces Performances Lineup For 2024-2025 Season

The Tulsa Opera has recently announced its 2024-2025 season. The lineup includes The Tragedy of Carmen and performer Renee Fleming who has won five Grammys, and has been nominated for 18 more.

By: News On 6



Lori Decter Wright is the General Director of Tulsa Opera. She's only several months into her new role and has already been asked to speak at the Opera Conference and the World Opera Forum in Los Angeles.

Image Provided By: Tulsa Opera

Lori Decter Wright joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the upcoming season.

