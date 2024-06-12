Tulsa Man Sentenced For Lewd Molestation, Sexual Battery

A Tulsa man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for lewd molestation and sexual battery.

By: News On 6

Patrick Walsh was arrested after a woman came forward saying he molested her in 2015.

She originally reported the incident then, but the case didn't go anywhere because of a lack of evidence.

That victim texted Walsh years later, asking why he did it and telling him how it affected her.

Walsh wrote her a letter to apologize in which he admitted to molesting her and one of her relatives.

The victim gave the letter to police, and two additional victims came forward.

Walsh pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to 15 years total, with five of those years suspended.