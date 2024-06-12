Man In Custody Accused Of Exposing Himself To Realtor, Several Other Women

A man is in custody accused of exposing himself to several women at multiple locations, authorities say.

By: News On 6

-

Claremore Police arrested Jarred Brown on Wednesday. An affidavit said Brown booked a house tour with a realtor but showed up with just a t-shirt and his underwear and exposed himself to her.

The records said the victim told other realtors what happened and others came forward with similar experiences.

Investigators said Brown has also exposed himself to women at a clothing shop, and several massage parlors and even told one woman he was an undercover cop.

