Man Accused Of Breaking Into Tulsa Home Hospitalized After Woman Inside Shoots Him

Tulsa Police say a woman shot a man who tried to break into her home around 9:45 on Thursday. Investigators say the victim had a protective order against the suspect.

A man is in the hospital after being shot by a woman who has a protective order against him on Thursday.

Tulsa Police said officers were originally called to a home to investigate a report of the man slashing the victim's tires.

This was around 9:45 a.m. near 46th Street North and MLK Boulevard, police said.

Police said he broke into the house and the woman shot him in the chest in self-defense.

"That's a very dangerous and delicate situation, of course she felt for her life here if you don't know the stand-your-ground law in Oklahoma if someone breaks into your house and is going to hurt you or just breaks into your house you can take the measures you need," Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said.

Investigators said the suspect was the victim's ex-boyfriend.

