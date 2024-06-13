Bodycam Video Shows TCSO Deputies Arrest Man Accused Of Fleeing Traffic Stop In Tulsa

Thursday, June 13th 2024, 5:30 pm
Tulsa County deputies release body camera video from a pursuit that ended at LaFortune Park on Wednesday.
Deputies tried to pull over James Pennington for speeding and driving erratically on I-44 near Harvard.
They said Pennington waited for the deputy to get out of his car, then drove off.
TCSO said he ran a red light and hit an innocent person's car. That driver was hospitalized.
Pennington then got out of his car, climbed the fence and started running through the park.
That's when a man tackled Pennington and helped the deputy get him into custody.
Deputies said Pennington was also drunk.
