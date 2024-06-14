74-Year-Old Man Killed In Pittsburg County Crash

Thursday, June 13th 2024, 8:05 pm

By: News On 6


PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Charles Howe Jr. died at the scene on US-69 near McAlester.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. just south of McAlester when OHP said Howe Jr. failed to yield while turning onto the highway.

OHP said he entered the northbound lanes and was hit by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was treated and released from the hospital.
