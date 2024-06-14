Teen Charged With Fatal McLain High School Football Shooting Can't Use Stand Your Ground Laws, Court Rules

The state court of Criminal Appeals rules an 18-year-old charged in a deadly shooting at a McLain High School football game cannot use Oklahoma's Stand Your Ground laws as a defense.

Thursday, June 13th 2024, 9:52 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Investigators say Ni'Avien Golden was involved in a fight when he pulled out a gun and shot four people at the game in Sept. 2022, killing Terron Yarbrough.

Golden is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The Stand Your Ground law states anyone who's not doing anything illegal and is attacked has the right to use force to protect themselves.

But, Oklahoma laws also say it's illegal for anyone under 18 to carry guns or weapons except in certain situations like hunting or firearm training.

The court said because Golden was 16 at the time of the shooting, Stand Your Ground doesn't apply even though he is charged as an adult.

The court, however, said Golden can still claim self-defense at his trial.

A date for that has not been set.

