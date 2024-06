During the late Spring and early summer, many families are looking to get outside for a while. Oklahoma is home to 38 state parks but back when Oklahoma's first state parks were established there were only seven. News On 6's LeAnne Taylor recently took a family trip to one of the originals named after a famous Cheyenne Warrior.

By: News On 6

