The Sooner State is home to over one million surface acres of water. Oklahoma's 6th largest lake has shorelines in four counties in Northeastern Oklahoma. Visitors to Keystone Lake sometimes call it a hidden gem. News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter gives us a special look at this summer destination.

By: News On 6

The Sooner State is home to over one million surface acres of water.

Oklahoma's 6th largest lake has shorelines in four counties in Northeastern Oklahoma. Visitors to Keystone Lake sometimes call it a hidden gem. News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter gives us a special look at this summer destination.

Watch The Full Oklahoma Outdoors Special Here