Pawnee Co. Sheriff Recalls Arrest Of 3 Teens Accused Of Stealing Van, Trafficking Marijuana

Pawnee County deputies arrest three runaway teenagers from Iowa after they say they stole a van there and ended up in Oklahoma. More than 10 pounds of individually-bagged marijuana was found in the vehicle, authorities say.

Deputies say they found more than 10 pounds of marijuana, in individual baggies inside the van.

Investigators say the van was reported stolen out of Iowa Thursday morning, then Pawnee County deputies got a call from Sirius Satellite Radio saying the stolen van pinged in the Hallett area.

Deputies got there to check it out, and that’s when they say the teens walked out of a house to check on their marijuana and were face to face with deputies.

Deputies say they found the stolen van down a dead-end road in Hallett.

"As me and the other deputy turn off the highway, the vehicle is sitting right there in the open where we can clearly see it,” Sheriff Darrin Varnell said.

Deputies say as they were looking around the van, two teenagers walked out of a house, saw deputies, and took off.

"Neighbor came over and said two kids just jumped my fence and ran. The deputy goes looking for them while I'm dealing with the van. He comes back, can't find them then all of a sudden that neighbor comes over and has a male and female juvenile and says, just found these two hiding on my property,” Sheriff Varnell said.

Deputies searched the van and said they found bags of marijuana ready to be sold. They say several hours later a third teenager called 911 and surrendered at a nearby gas station.

Deputies say they learned the teenagers were in the Hallett area because one of them knew someone in the area from online gaming.

"There was a lot of finger-pointing but what we did get from the one juvenile that originally ran is that they had been there maybe an hour and had actually walked out to check on their marijuana when they saw us and bolted and took off running,” Chief Varnell said.

Deputies say all three teenagers were arrested for the stolen car and the marijuana. They say one of the teens had a warrant for arson and assault.