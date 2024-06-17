Man Arrested Near Chouteau, Accused Of Shooting Into Neighbor's Home

Mayes County deputies arrested a man accused of firing a gun into a neighbor's home while several people were inside.

By: News On 6

Deputies say Dusty Peck faces a first-degree burglary charge as well as some firearm charges after two separate incidents near Chouteau on Friday. Peck told investigators that there was a kidnapping while he tried to force his way inside another nearby house on the same day.

The sheriff's office says Peck was experiencing a mental health crisis and is a convicted felon.







