Broken Arrow City Council Meeting To Approve New Firework Ordinance

The Broken Arrow City Council will meet Monday to approve a new city firework ordinance that allows residents to use fireworks without a permit on July 3rd and 4th.

By: News On 6

The Broken Arrow City Council will meet Monday to approve a new ordinance that would get rid of the permit requirement for fireworks for the 4th Of July holiday.

If approved residents can set off fireworks without a permit from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3rd and 4th.

Other cities in the Tulsa area are still requiring permits. In Bixby, you can get a permit for $20 online or at the Bixby City Hall.

Residents with a permit can set off fireworks from Wednesday, July 3rd through Saturday, July 6th.

The fine for discharging fireworks without a permit in Bixby is $350.

In Jenks, individual families can apply for a firework permit for $20 and $50 for groups.

Group permits for neighbors wishing to set off fireworks together must be purchased at the Jenks City Hall.

Permits for individual families will be available at City Hall and fireworks stands starting June 15th until July 5th.

Fireworks are permitted between noon and 11 p.m. on July 3rd and 4th.

Within the Tulsa city limits fireworks are illegal unless you have an operational permit.

Those cost about $110 and they have to be approved by the fire department. Fines for using fireworks within city limits can reach up to $1,200.

Following storm damage, the city of Claremore will not be issuing residential firework permits. For more on that story check out News On 6's website here.