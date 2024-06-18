Firework Permit Sales Commence In Sand Springs

With the upcoming 4th of July holiday, many people have already started prepping for the festivities, but if a person lives within Sand Springs city limits and wants to shoot off fireworks in a residential area this season, a permit is mandatory.

With the upcoming 4th of July holiday, many people have already started prepping for the festivities—like Milton Madry, who's buying sparklers and smokers from Big Blast Fireworks in Sand Springs.

Madry says he lives in the county, so he isn’t required to purchase a permit to light fireworks.

But if a person lives within Sand Springs city limits and wants to shoot off fireworks in a residential area this season, a permit is mandatory.

“We allow discharge on July 3rd and July 4th, we like to wrap the sales up on July 2nd so we could have a completed address list," said Fire Marshall Mike Nobles.

He says the permits will help offset some of the costs for the city and make certain everyone is discharging fireworks legally.

“That permit has to be displayed by somebody there, the responsible party at that residence,” he said.

Melissa Torkleson manages Big Blast and thinks the permits are beneficial.

“It also kind of helps regulate the residents that are shooting so that the city’s aware maybe of a higher population of residents that are shooting in a certain area,” she said.

But she says overall, when dealing with explosives this Independence Day, safety is the most important thing.

“If you follow the instructions and be responsible, then you’ll stay safe,” said Torkleson.

And that is something that Madry will keep in mind this year and hopes others do the same.

“Do what you need to do, have your fun, as long as you're being responsible and not going too berserk,” said Madry.

You can buy a permit through the Sand Springs website or in person at City Hall until 4 p.m. on July 2.

Citations for those who do not have one are $171.

Fireworks may be discharged in the Sand Springs city limits on July 3 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. and on July 4 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. No other use of fireworks is allowed outside of those times.