9-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy Holds Book Signing

Tuesday, June 18th 2024, 5:29 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A 9-year-old Oklahoma boy held a book signing on Tuesday in Tulsa for his second book.

"The No Sleep Curse" is the sequel to Sammy Wallace's first book, called "I Slept in My Bed Last Night."

He based his new book on his own experience of not being able to fall asleep.

Sammy hopes he can inspire other kids to write their own stories.

News On 6 asked Sammy if he's writing another book, and he says it's a secret.
