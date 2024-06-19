Women's Division Grows In World Of Wrestling

For centuries, people have found men competing on the wrestling mat, but in more recent years, it's become a place for young women too.

"My dreams and my goal in life is to become the greatest female fighter of all time," said Kansas wrestler Sage Rosario.

Five years ago, Rosario helped start the wrestling team at her school.

"It was an amazing feeling because I felt like we were the people that were opening the doors for other girls," she said.

Rosario said the girl's division hasn't always been this big.

"Not even close, my first couple of matches were against guys," she said.

Matches that made her more determined to make space on the mat for more women like her.

"Everybody didn't have their style, but they had moves that worked for them, and over the years, we slowly crafted our own way and our own style of wrestling, and it was beautiful to see," Rosario said.

For some girls, taking that first step wasn't as easy.

"Oh my gosh, it's a boy's sport, but I also wanted to do it because boys were saying that girls can't do what guys do, and I was like, I can prove that to you," said Oklahoma wrestler Kayli Hayden.

Hayden watched the sport grow during her five years as a wrestler.

"I guess two years ago, it went from tiny to humongous, and I was like, oh my god, I did not know it was going to grow that fast," she said.

Hayden said she was nervous when she first started.

"When I got into high school, I was like, oh my gosh, these girls are much bigger and stronger, and I'm like, this is a different level for me," she said.

She and many other women have developed a passion and created a space for themselves on the mat.

"I knew I could do it if I put my mind to it, so I kept on doing what I love, and I love the sport of wrestling," Hayden said.

The Junior National Duals Wrestling Competition is going on until June 22nd, 2024, at the Cox Convention Center and is open to the public.