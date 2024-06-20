Sequoyah Co. Double Homicide Suspect In Custody, Victims Identified

Authorities have identified the two people killed in Sequoyah County on Tuesday. Stacy Drake, 50, is in custody facing two first-degree murder charges and a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.

The suspect in a Sequoyah County double homicide is now in custody, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI said Stacy Drake, 50, was located and arrested Thursday morning in Arkansas by the Morrilton Police Department and Arkansas State Police.

Investigators with OBSI and the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office said Drake is accused of shooting two people on Tuesday night inside LaFerry’s Propane along Highway 64 near Sallisaw.

He then stole a car from that business and drove to Arkansas. That car was found at a hotel in Morrilton, Arkansas, and after hours of searching officers found Drake hiding in some nearby woods.

Sequoyah County investigators identified the victims as Tara Underwood and Taylor Sharp.

Drake is facing two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to Sequoyah County District Court records. He's also suspected of other crimes in other jurisdictions.

"This senseless and violent act is truly heartbreaking," District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp said. "These victims and their loved ones deserve justice, and we will fight to see that."

Investigators said Drake is also wanted in connection with another homicide in El Reno, Oklahoma, and crimes in Alabama.

Family members of Underwood said she worked at LaFerry’s and always went the extra mile for her children.

"She did give me good memories and that the good memories that I did have with her I will cherish that she won't be forgotten that I love her of course," said Jaelee Johnson, one of Tara's children.

The OSBI said it’s not sure what the connection is between Drake and the victims or if there is one.