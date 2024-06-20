Woman In Custody Accused Of Intentionally Driving Car Into Tulsa QuikTrip

Tulsa Police arrest a woman they say intentionally drove her car through the entrance of the QuikTrip near 46th Street North and Lewis. Investigators say the woman hit several people inside.

Tulsa Police arrest a woman they say intentionally drove her car through the entrance of the QuikTrip near 46th Street North and Lewis. Investigators say the woman hit several people inside.

A stop on the way home at the convenience store for a drink and some cash ended much differently than expected for Cameron Ashley. He first noticed the driver of the car in the parking lot while he was walking in.

“Just seemed like a regular stop to me,” said Ashley. “I’m getting in there, I’m getting in line, there’s more commotion still outside with the lady.”

While checking out at the counter, Ashley says he heard a huge crash.

“I didn’t completely hit the ground,” he said. “There was so much stuff that got pushed in the way of the car.”

Tulsa Police say Ashley Blackmon was chasing after another woman and the two ended up at the QuikTrip. Police say Blackmon crashed her SUV through the entrance trying to hit the woman, but instead hitting others.

“There was a little boy right there,” said Ashley. “He was in pretty bad condition, so I just wanted to make sure I could help him get outside and back to his mom.”

Police say Blackmon tried to get away, but she was caught and arrested.

“We’ve seen incidents not just here, but across the country,” said Officer Danny Bean, Tulsa Police. “It could’ve ended a lot worse.”

Blackmon faces six charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, in addition to other charges. In a statement, QuikTrip says it is grateful nobody was seriously injured.