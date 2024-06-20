Tulsa Man Hospitalized After Dog Attack

An elderly man is in the hospital with severe injuries after Tulsa Police say he was attacked by several dogs. Police say when they got there, the dogs were on top of the man and then started to attack police, so police shot three dogs, killing two of them.

Neighbors tell us the man was attacked by his dogs inside his fence. He was caring for the dogs for his daughter. They say the dogs are known to jump the man's fence and run around the neighborhood and are aggressive.

Tulsa Police say officers were waved down by someone near Sheridan and Pine Wednesday night, saying a man was being attacked by dogs. Police got to the house and found the dogs attacking the man inside his fence.

"I guess pretty bad. Lying on the ground, not really able to protect himself. Officers had the dogs coming up trying to attack them before they even got into the yard,” said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.

Police say as the dogs started attacking the officers, the officers were forced to shoot three of the dogs. Two of the dogs died, and a third was wounded.

"That's about the only thing you can do there, especially when somebody is getting attacked, and these dogs are being vicious toward everyone. Like I said, they are trying to attack officer too, and unfortunately, we are going to have to take those means and put those animals down,” said Bean.

Neighbors say there are five pit bulls that live at the man's house. One neighbor told us the dogs often escape the fence, and one even bit her daughter.

"A lot of times when you have problems with dogs or vicious dogs like this, honestly, more times than not, they are a problem for the neighborhood. They are a problem for neighbors, they get out, that's way more likely going to happen than not,” said Bean.

Animal Control was also called out to help police. Police say the last update they got about the man in the hospital was that he was in critical condition.