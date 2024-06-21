6-Year-Old Girl Killed In Adair County Crash

A 6-year-old girl was killed in an Adair County crash on Thursday, authorities report.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on Highway 51 just west of S. 4673 Rd. near Stilwell.

OHP said the 6-year-old was one of four juvenile passengers in the vehicle.

The 28-year-old driver was ejected and hospitalized in critical condition, OHP says. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 2, 7 and 12-year-old suffered minor injuries in the crash, OHP said. Only the 2-year-old was wearing a seatbelt.

The 6-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.