6-Year-Old Girl Killed In Adair County Crash

Thursday, June 20th 2024, 8:00 pm
A 6-year-old girl was killed in an Adair County crash on Thursday, authorities report.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on Highway 51 just west of S. 4673 Rd. near Stilwell.
OHP said the 6-year-old was one of four juvenile passengers in the vehicle.
The 28-year-old driver was ejected and hospitalized in critical condition, OHP says. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
A 2, 7 and 12-year-old suffered minor injuries in the crash, OHP said. Only the 2-year-old was wearing a seatbelt.
The 6-year-old was declared dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story.
