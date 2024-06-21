6-Year-Old Girl Killed In Adair County Crash

A 6-year-old girl was killed in an Adair County crash on Thursday, authorities report.

Thursday, June 20th 2024, 8:00 pm

By: News On 6


ADAIR COUNTY -

A 6-year-old girl was killed in an Adair County crash on Thursday, authorities report.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on Highway 51 just west of S. 4673 Rd. near Stilwell.

OHP said the 6-year-old was one of four juvenile passengers in the vehicle.

The 28-year-old driver was ejected and hospitalized in critical condition, OHP says. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 2, 7 and 12-year-old suffered minor injuries in the crash, OHP said. Only the 2-year-old was wearing a seatbelt.

The 6-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 20th, 2024

June 20th, 2024

June 20th, 2024

June 20th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 20th, 2024

June 20th, 2024

June 20th, 2024

June 20th, 2024