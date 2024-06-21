Route 66 Road Fest Happening At Tulsa Expo Square

A big celebration of the Mother Road is happening this weekend in Tulsa. The Route 66 Road Fest has something for everyone. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live with a look at a few of the attractions.

The Mother Road, a route that usually takes 2 to 3 weeks to travel, can be done in just two days this weekend at the AAA Route 66 Road Fest.

The event is inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Saturday, June 22nd, and Sunday, June 23rd. The main attraction is an exhibit titled The Journey that takes people decade by decade through the history of Route 66.

"Each decade has a completely different flavor to it," said curator Wade Bray. "We have three-dimensional elements in there like gas stations and diners that you can walk through. We have costumed actors that interact with people and play characters."

He designed the exhibit to be generational. "You will see the grandparents, the parents, and the kids walking through and that is the most gratifying thing to me," added Bray.

The AAA Route 66 Road Fest also has a dedicated activity area for families.

Bray said, "We have guided art classes where they can paint Route 66-themed things, pedal car racing, Pinewood Derby in conjunction with the Scouts, Hot Wheels racing, and we have an 18-hole Route 66 themed miniature golf course."

If the classic cars in the exhibit were not enough, there are 200 more downstairs.

"The entire lower level is the car show," Bray continued saying, "We actually have a couple of pre-1920's cars and then from the 1920's all the way through to now."

The goal is to take visitors on a journey through time to, hopefully, inspire the road trip of a lifetime.

"We are Route 66 for 2 days a year," he said. "There is another 363 days where the actual route is still out there and so we made this to try to get people excited and learn enough about it to want to get in their car and actually go drive the route."

AAA Route 66 Road Fest is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for veterans and seniors, and $5 if you are a AAA Member.

For more information visit Route66RoadFest.com