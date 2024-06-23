Woman Killed In Ottawa County Crash

A 59-year-old woman was killed in a crash along US-60 in Ottawa County on Saturday.

Sunday, June 23rd 2024, 7:00 am

By: News On 6


OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. -

A 59-year-old woman was killed in a crash along US-60 in Ottawa County on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Lorie Boyd from Mounds, Kansas, died at the hospital.

It happened at the intersection of US-60 and State Highway 10, just east of Wyandotte, OHP said.

OHP said Boyd failed to yield at a stop sign, slowing down in the intersection and attempting to make a left turn in front of another vehicle.

The other vehicle t-boned Boyd. She was declared dead by hospital staff at 5:30 p.m., nearly two hours after the crash, according to OHP.

