Explore Oklahoma: Natural Attractions, Rising Tourism Boost Local Economy

State leaders said Oklahoma tourism is on the rise. The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department said more people expressed a desire to travel to Oklahoma in 2023.

-

State leaders said Oklahoma tourism is on the rise. The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department said more people expressed a desire to travel to Oklahoma in 2023.

Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in 2022, Oklahoma's revenue from tourism activity increased from $10.5 billion to $11.8 billion.

She said Omnitrak is a company that helps track this data through hotel stays and events around the state.

Zumwalt said there are many natural attractions in Oklahoma like sand dunes and waterfalls. Sports are also a big deal in Oklahoma, so much so that Oklahoma City will host several events for the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will put even more eyes on the state.

“I like to say tourism is economic development. When we look at our state, tourism is the third largest industry, and it brings in over $833 million in state and local taxes. It is the unseen powerhouse that's really generating all this economic activity for our state,” Zumwalt said.

Zumwalt said promoting tourism to residents of other states will attract more visitors to the state.