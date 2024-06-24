Tulsa Improv Group Creates Interactive Show Inspired By Saturday Night Live

"Tulsa Night Live" at the Jackalope Comedy Theater is an improv show where the performers tell stories based on suggestions from the audience. A cast member joins us to talk about comedy in T-Town.

A local improv group is bringing its version of Saturday Night Live to Tulsa.

"Tulsa Night Live" at the Jackalope Comedy Theater is an improv show where the performers tell stories based on suggestions from the audience.

The comedy theater offers four comedy classes for different levels and just launched an all-women’s comedy show.

A Jackalope Comedy Theater cast member joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about being funny in T-Town.

Website:

https://www.jackalopetheater.com/

Classes:

https://www.jackalopetheater.com/classes

Shows:

https://www.jackalopetheater.com/shows