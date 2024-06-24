Tulsa Improv Group Creates Interactive Show Inspired By Saturday Night Live

"Tulsa Night Live" at the Jackalope Comedy Theater is an improv show where the performers tell stories based on suggestions from the audience. A cast member joins us to talk about comedy in T-Town.

Monday, June 24th 2024, 8:27 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A local improv group is bringing its version of Saturday Night Live to Tulsa.

"Tulsa Night Live" at the Jackalope Comedy Theater is an improv show where the performers tell stories based on suggestions from the audience.

Tulsa Night Live

The comedy theater offers four comedy classes for different levels and just launched an all-women’s comedy show.

A Jackalope Comedy Theater cast member joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about being funny in T-Town.

Website:

https://www.jackalopetheater.com/

Classes:

https://www.jackalopetheater.com/classes

Shows:

https://www.jackalopetheater.com/shows
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 24th, 2024

June 24th, 2024

June 24th, 2024

June 24th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 24th, 2024

June 24th, 2024

June 24th, 2024

June 24th, 2024