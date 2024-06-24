Oklahoma Military History Center Offers Classes With New Flight Simulator

Have you ever wanted to learn to fly an aircraft? The Military History Center in Broken Arrow is a great starting point. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to show us its new flight simulator.

-

Classes to teach people the basics of flying are taking off at the Oklahoma Military History Center in Broken Arrow.

Flight instructor, Tim Collins, said it is a great starting point.

"The simulator is very close to a real airplane, in fact, if anything, it is a little more difficult," he said.

Collins knows this from experience as he has spent 50 years of his life in a cockpit. Now, he takes to the virtual skies to share his knowledge with those looking to navigate into the aviation industry or brush up on their flying skills.

To start, he puts his students in the Cessna 172 airplane simulation.

"It is probably the most popular airplane used in aviation today because it is economical and easy to fly," said Collins.

The classes are also affordable.

"This is $10 an hour," he said. "Right now, to take a flight lesson, it is over $200."

Collins teaches the basics like taking off and landing. He also gets them familiar with all the controls. Then, after about 20 sessions most of his students can pass their private pilot check ride.

Collins said he starts students as young as 9 years old. One in particular that stands out was trained under him for three years.

"I taught him about all I could teach him," Collins continued saying, "Now, he has joined the Civil Air Patrol and they have a contingent there for children to teach them how to fly, what the Air Force is all about, and now he has been invited to the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy."

Success stories like that are why he loves being an instructor.

"I am able to continue on in aviation and share my experience with other people that want to fly and teach them how to fly," Collins said. "I enjoy that."

To learn more about the classes and sign-up call 918-794-2712 or stop by the museum at 112 N Main Street in Broken Arrow.