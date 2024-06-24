Tulsa Shooting Victim Dies 2 Weeks Later

Tulsa police say the victim of a shooting that happened two weeks ago near Charles Page Boulevard and 49th West Avenue has died on Monday. Investigators say an argument broke out at a party, and Aidan Perez shot 23-year-old Jeremy Crowder multiple times, including in the head.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa police say the victim of a shooting that happened two weeks ago near Charles Page Boulevard and 49th West Avenue has died on Monday.

Investigators say an argument broke out at a party, and Aidan Perez shot 23-year-old Jeremy Crowder multiple times, including in the head.

The arrest report states witnesses told police Crowder was running away from Perez before he was shot.

Perez was arrested at his home the day after the shooting.

He is now charged with first-degree murder.

Previous Story: Tulsa Man Arrested In Tulsa Shooting; Teen Victim Critically Injured