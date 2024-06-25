New Mini Golf Course In Tulsa Highlights Iconic Route 66 Attractions

Putt 66 opened on Mother Road Market's patio over the weekend. The mini golf course highlights Route 66 attractions such as The Blue Whale, Cadillac Ranch, Pop's Bottle, Santa Monica Pier, Blue Swallow Motel, and more.

By: News On 6

Putt 66, a new miniature golf course at Mother Road Market, is now open in Tulsa.

Carly Fussell, Public Affairs Strategist for the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, said it follows their mission to make Mother Road Market more than a food hall.

"We knew we wanted to incorporate some kind of fun element in order to celebrate Route 66," she said.

When Mother Road Market opened five years ago a different miniature golf course occupied the space on its patio.

"It was unfortunately destroyed in the Father's Day storm last year," Fussell continued saying, "We knew immediately it was something we wanted to replace."

The Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation worked with a company to design a brand-new course.

"We told them our vision of celebrating the history of Route 66 and helping someone travel their way from Chicago to Santa Monica," she said. "So, they delivered perfectly, and we love it."

The community loves it, too, with over 200 people coming out to get their "putts" on Route 66 over opening weekend.

Putt 66 takes players on a miniature tour of the Mother Road with stops at nine Route 66 attractions along the way. Some of the most recognizable are The Blue Whale, Cadillac Ranch, Pop's Bottle, and Santa Monica Pier.

"We really just wanted to pick ones that people definitely knew about and then picking things in this region as well," said Fussell.

A round of miniature golf is $5 per person. Visitors can pay and get their balls and clubs inside the Kitchen 66 General Store.

Fussell said, "Really our whole goal here is just to bring people together through food, fun things to do, and then also attract travelers here to Mother Road Market."

