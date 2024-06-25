Join News On 6 & 92.9 The River at 2024 FreedomFest

Oklahoma's Own News On 6 and 92.9 The River are excited to be a part of the 2024 Folds of Honor FreedomFest presented by QuikTrip.

By: News On 6

Oklahoma's Own News On 6 and 92.9 The River are excited to be a part of the 2024 Folds of Honor FreedomFest presented by QuikTrip.

Spectators can enjoy the view of an amazing fireworks show from Dream Keepers Park, River West Festival Park, and along the Arkansas River this 4th of July.

There will be free activities for kids, including inflatables, magic shows, face-painting, and more, in addition to live music and other activities.

News On 6 and 92.9 The River will be out there, so come join us for the fun.

If you can't make the event, News On 6 will also be broadcasting the fireworks show LIVE on the Tulsa CW and News On 6.