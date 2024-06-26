Bristow Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Fatal Creek County Shooting In 2021

A 35-year-old Bristow man is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a 2021 murder in Creek County.

Wednesday, June 26th 2024, 2:50 pm

By: News On 6


A 35-year-old Bristow man is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a 2021 murder in Creek County.

The United States Department of Justice said Chad Alan Hudgins was sentenced for the second-degree murder of Britney Smith in Dec. 2021.

Court documents say the Creek County Sheriff's Office was called to a home near Bristow on Dec. 18 for a well-being check of the victim.

Officers said they arrived at the scene and found blood on the exterior of the house and found the victim dead inside.

Witnesses told authorities that Hudgins and Smith were in a relationship. A friend said Hudgins admitted to shooting Smith during an argument.

Authorities said he fled to Kansas where he was arrested on Dec. 22 with a loaded pistol.

The Department of Justice said Hudgins will be transferred to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. The victim was a tribal citizen.

The FBI, Creek County Sheriff's Office and the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police investigated the case.

Related Coverage:

  1. FBI, Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Investigating Creek County Homicide
  2. Suspect In Creek County Homicide Arrested In Kansas
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 26th, 2024

June 9th, 2024

May 1st, 2024

April 18th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 27th, 2024

June 27th, 2024

June 27th, 2024

June 27th, 2024