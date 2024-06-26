Bristow Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Fatal Creek County Shooting In 2021

A 35-year-old Bristow man is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a 2021 murder in Creek County.

By: News On 6

The United States Department of Justice said Chad Alan Hudgins was sentenced for the second-degree murder of Britney Smith in Dec. 2021.

Court documents say the Creek County Sheriff's Office was called to a home near Bristow on Dec. 18 for a well-being check of the victim.

Officers said they arrived at the scene and found blood on the exterior of the house and found the victim dead inside.

Witnesses told authorities that Hudgins and Smith were in a relationship. A friend said Hudgins admitted to shooting Smith during an argument.

Authorities said he fled to Kansas where he was arrested on Dec. 22 with a loaded pistol.

The Department of Justice said Hudgins will be transferred to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. The victim was a tribal citizen.

The FBI, Creek County Sheriff's Office and the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police investigated the case.

