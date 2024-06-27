Tulsa's Gathering Place Offers Free Fitness Classes In The Park

Did you know Gathering Place has free fitness in the park? Over the next few weeks, the classes will focus on a Chinese martial art. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to learn Tai Chi.

By: News On 6

An ancient Chinese martial art is helping Tulsans find balance.

Gathering Place is two weeks into its Fitness in the Park program teaching the eight basic movements of Tai Chi.

Magdalena Santillan with the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative is the instructor.

"Tai Chi is a form of martial arts and so it is a flowing movement," she said. "It is very intentional about just connecting our bodies and our breathing."

Each class begins with a warmup to relax the body and focus the mind. Santillan said the martial art can benefit everyone, but especially older adults.

"As we start to age, we may start to lose that balance and so it is really important to keep active," she said.

Deborah Saad of Tulsa said that is why she decided to try the class out.

"I am in need of trying to improve my balance," she continued saying, "It is also about blood circulation, that definitely can help my brain and my hearing."

After one class Saad said she felt more energized.

"The first day I did it, I do not know if it was my imagination or I just felt really good after the class, but it seemed to make my energy last more throughout the day," she added.

Each of the eight basic movements has a unique name like Hold the Ball, Part the Wild Horses Mane, and Waving Hands Like Cloud.

"These are movements with our hands, movements with our feet, and then just combining those into a beautiful dance," said Santillan.

That is why Tai Chi is often described as meditation in motion.

"I like what the instructor says that you can take your time and if something does not feel right at the moment, you can just do it at your own pace," said Saad.

The program is six weeks long with classes every Tuesday and Thursday, except on the Fourth of July.

The class starts at 8 a.m. and runs through August 1st on the Chapman Adventure Playground Lawn.