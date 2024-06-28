Local Pastor Arrested, Accused Of Peeping Tom In Tulsa

Tulsa Police arrested a local pastor who investigators said was taking pictures of other men in a gym restroom.

Tulsa Police arrested a local pastor who investigators said was taking pictures of other men in a gym restroom.

Police said a victim looked up and saw Gary McCray recording him with a cell phone over the top of a private stall.

They said the victim then saw McCray trying to delete the photos, but the victim grabbed McCray's phone.

Officers said McCray admitted to church leaders he took pictures of men without their consent and the church removed him from leadership.

Police arrested him for peeping tom.