Community Hub In Tulsa Features Activities, Classes For Adults 50 And Older

By: News On 6

LIFE Senior Services promotes and preserves independence for seniors. LIFE's Senior Center at Roma Berry is a community hub for adults 50 and older. It opened in Tulsa back in March at 4821 S. 72nd E Ave.

Roma Berry has a 10,000 square foot activity center and senior center with an auditorium, art studio, a kiln for pottery classes, an exercise room, community rooms for games and socializing, pickleball and basketball courts.

The Senior Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Activity Center has special hours, you can find those by clicking here.

