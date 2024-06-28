No Plans To Change Laws Against Homeless People In Tulsa After SCOTUS Decision

A Supreme Court decision means a town in Oregon can enforce laws against homeless people camping in public places, but the decision is not expected to change enforcement by Tulsa Police.

The City of Tulsa issued an unattributed statement following the ruling that said it was “consistent with the direction Mayor Bynum has already given to the Tulsa Police Department. It is not unlawful to be without shelter, but trespassing, scattering trash, public intoxication, setting up a tent on a public sidewalk, openly urinating or defecating on the street or in a public park, larceny, and building a fire on public property without a permit are all criminal misdemeanors.”

Tulsa adopted new policies in 2023 following the work of a task force, in part responding to complaints from business owners in particular about homeless people camping on sidewalks and leaving trash out, mainly downtown.

The updated trespassing ordinances and a clarifying memo from Mayor G.T. Bynum have clarified enforcement for police.

City Councilor Lori-Decter Wright, a member of the task force, said the goal now is to make sure the City has enough emergency and temporary shelter space available for people who are living outdoors.

“The Court confirmed that applying and enforcing these and other laws is not ‘criminalizing homelessness,’ but rather upholding basic standards of conduct as reflected in laws applicable to everyone.”