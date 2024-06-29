Man Sentenced To 50 Years In Prison For Kidnap, Murder Of Osage Nation Woman

A federal judge sentenced a man to 50 years in prison for robbing and kidnapping an Osage Nation woman in Missouri, then driving her to Oklahoma to murder her.

By: News On 6

A federal judge sentenced a man to 50 years in prison for robbing and kidnapping an Osage Nation woman in Missouri, then driving her to Oklahoma to murder her.

Investigators said in July 2020, Tre Ackerson took Jolene Campbell to Chouteau, shot her twice, slit her throat, then beat her to death with a tire jack.

Eight other people have already been sentenced for helping kidnap Campbell or threatening witnesses tied to the case.

Investigators said some defendants kidnapped witnesses, tied them up, shot at them, or beat them up to try and keep them from testifying.