56-Year-Old Man Killed In Shooting At Tulsa Hotel

A 56-year-old man was found shot and killed in a Tulsa hotel room on Saturday, police say.

By: News On 6

-

A 56-year-old man was found shot and killed in a Tulsa hotel room on Saturday, police say.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to the report of gunshots heard at the Eagle Suites hotel near E. 51st St. S. and South Yale Avenue at 10 p.m.

Officers searched the hotel with assistance from managers and found the man dead in his hotel room.

His name has not been released. There is no suspect in custody and they have not been identified, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation. Refresh this page for updates.



