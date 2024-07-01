A Good Read: 'Night Watch' & 'Normal Rules Don't Apply'

If you are looking for your next good read Connie Cronley joined News On 6 to discuss her latest reads exploring historical and magical fiction.

By: News On 6

If you are looking for your next good read Connie Cronley joined News On 6 to discuss her latest reads exploring historical and magical fiction.

The Pulitzer prize winning novel "Night Watch" follows a man as he travels with a mute woman and a little girl. Jayne Anne Phillips' Civil War era novel unravels the aftermath of the war and mental and physical toll faced by the characters in the novel.

Kate Atkinson's collection of 11 loosely linked short stories entitled "Normal Rules Don't Apply" blends magic and reality in an entertaining read.







