Suspect Arrested After 56-Year-Old Man Killed In Shooting At Tulsa Hotel

Tulsa Police arrested a 17-year-old they say shot and killed a man at a Tulsa hotel.

Police say they found 56-year-old Bradley Wallingford dead inside a hotel room Saturday night at the Eagle Suites near 47th and Yale.

Police say surveillance video at the hotel and eyewitnesses helped investigators quickly identify a 17-year-old as the suspect. Police say they served a warrant early this Monday morning and arrested the teenager-who officers say was armed.

Officers were called to the Eagle Suites around 10 p.m. Saturday night after several people called 911 saying they heard gun shots. Police say they found Wallingford dead from a gunshot wound inside a room.

“From what we know is that person had lived there for several years, and we are told was quiet and kept to himself and didn't have any problems. So, we are trying to develop how someone like that ends up getting shot and killed in this room,” said Captain Richard Meulenberg with Tulsa Police.

Police say video shows the 17-year-old was arrested, in the area at the time of the shooting.

"From what we understand he might have frequented the hotel before, don't know why,” said Meulenberg. “We just know that he has been in that area. Those are some of the things we are getting from witnesses, and we are also tying together for this story to figure out what are you doing there?”

Police say when the Special Operations Team arrested the teenager today, officers found a gun on him, but they aren't sure yet if it was the gun used in the homicide.

"The gun has a filed-off serial number, so I can't tell you if the gun is stolen or not because the fact he defaced it or had a gun that was defaced, so we are trying to put all of these pieces together,” said Meulenberg. "Unfortunately, we don't know much about what had transpired in that room at that hotel, so we are still digging into that."

Police say they are not releasing the name of the teenager at this time, but they say he's a member of a federally recognized tribe, so they will be working with the FBI to pursue murder charges.