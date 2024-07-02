Firefighters Battle Large Flames At Abandoned House In Tulsa

This is the second time this year firefighters said they have fought a fire at this house.

Tuesday, July 2nd 2024, 5:54 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters battled a large fire at an abandoned house around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Witnesses said you could see the fire near I-44 and Peoria from a mile away.

This is the second time this year firefighters said they have fought a fire at this house.

Firefighters said they had to fight the flames from the outside because the first floor collapsed in the previous fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 2nd, 2024

July 3rd, 2024

June 4th, 2024

June 4th, 2024

Top Headlines

July 3rd, 2024

July 3rd, 2024

July 3rd, 2024

July 3rd, 2024