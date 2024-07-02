Firefighters Battle Large Flames At Abandoned House In Tulsa

This is the second time this year firefighters said they have fought a fire at this house.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa firefighters battled a large fire at an abandoned house around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Witnesses said you could see the fire near I-44 and Peoria from a mile away.

This is the second time this year firefighters said they have fought a fire at this house.

Firefighters said they had to fight the flames from the outside because the first floor collapsed in the previous fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.