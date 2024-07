Half of the Christian music duo "For King and Country" joined LeAnne Taylor at 9 a.m. on Monday. Joel Smallbone talked with LeAnne about the new movie "Unsung Hero."

By: News On 6

-

Half of the Christian music duo "For King and Country" joined LeAnne Taylor at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Not only is he a singer, he is also now a movie director and a lead actor. Joel Smallbone talked with LeAnne about the new movie "Unsung Hero."

CLICK HERE to learn more about the movie.