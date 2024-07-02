Tulsa Business Makes Routine Hygiene, Preventative Care Accessible For All Dogs

Tuesday, July 2nd 2024, 10:10 am

By: News On 6


Not all dogs need haircuts, but every pet parent should keep up with their pup's basic hygiene. A new wellness-focused dog care service in Tulsa helps you do just that. On this Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to give us a look at the process.

Scenthound is a wellness focused dog care service. Its first Oklahoma location opened on June 19 at 8222 E 103rd St. in Tulsa.

It makes routine hygiene and preventative care accessible for all dogs. Local owners Chris and Hilary Ross first found out about the brand through a podcast and fell in love.

Scenthound focuses on five core areas of maintenance: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth (S.C.E.N.T).

The services are offered through a membership program, with plans for every dog. All memberships include the "basic hygiene" package (bath, ear cleaning, nail clip, teeth brushing, and 6-point wellness check).

You can purchase additional services as needed. A trial visit is just $35. For more information, click here.
