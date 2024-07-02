Scenthound Opens Tulsa Location

Scenthound, a dog wellness concept, is working to make grooming services easier and more accessible for dog owners at their new Tulsa location.

Just as humans must brush their teeth, comb their hair, and clean their ears; dogs need the same kind of care. However, 50% of pet parents do not bathe their pup as often as they should.

Scenthound wants to change that by making these services easier and more accessible for dog owners.

The dog wellness concept, founded in 2015, is the first in the nation. Local franchise owners Chris and Hilary Ross learned about the brand through a podcast.

"It is based on the basic hygiene services which we think all dogs need which is a bath, their ears cleaned, their ears cleaned, their teeth brushed, their nails trimmed, and then we check the anal glands," Hilary said.

She and her husband opened a location in Tulsa, the first in the state, on June 19th at 8222 E 103rd St.

Scenthound separates itself from a traditional groomer with its membership program.

"Our basic hygiene, which gets you that monthly bath, the nail trim, the ears cleaned, the teeth brushed, and 25% off additional services, starts at $35 a month," Hilary said.

This allows owners with dogs that do not need haircuts to keep up with their basic hygiene. It also gives those that need more, like a blowout or de-shedding, the chance to do everything at once at an affordable rate.

At the end of an appointment, a team member goes over the dog's S.C.E.N.T check with the pet's parent.

S.C.E.N.T is an acronym for Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth.

"That is basically like a health report card over the dog after each appointment," Hilary said. "How is their skin, how is their coat, how is their ears doing, how are their nails doing, how are their glands doing."

She said that the approach helps educate pet parents and eliminate bigger problems down the road.

"Having teeth that are not well kept can lead to periodontal disease," Hilary said. "I think it is 90% of dogs actually have that, which can lead to heart disease and other diseases."

The process is also quick, another separator for Scenthound.

"We try to get your dog in and out within 20 to 30 minutes depending on the size, the fur, and the service being performed so the dog is not sitting in a crate all day," Hilary said.

Before purchasing a Scenthound membership dog owners can do a trial visit. It includes a bath with towel-dry, ear cleaning, nail trim, teeth brushing, and 6-point wellness check for $35.

For more information visit https://www.scenthound.com/tulsa-south or call 918-398-0401