The Salvation Army in Tulsa is asking for bottled water donations to help people in need keep cool this summer.

By: News On 6

-

The Salvation Army in Tulsa is asking for bottled water donations to help people in need keep cool this summer.

Donations can be brought to the nonprofit's central command center near 11th and Sheridan.

Volunteers have been passing out bottled water to the city's homeless population.

The Salvation Army also has a cooling center open 24-7 in downtown.