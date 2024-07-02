Former Students Now Teach At Eisenhower International School

Eisenhower International School has two teachers this summer who attended Eisenhower themselves as kids. Now, they are full-time teachers who are giving back to their grade school.

Now, they are full-time teachers who are giving back to their grade school.

While many classrooms across Green Country are quiet during the summer months, Grace Elbon's room at Eisenhower is filled with sound--the sound of the French language.

Elbon is building and maintaining confidence in these young French speakers. She does it because she was once a part of this same immersion program.

"It's been really cool to be back in it because you don't always remember when you look back when you are younger, but then to see it reminds you what it was like to be here," she said. "It's a different building but a lot of the same things I think."

It feels the same for another teacher just down the hall--Grace Geary, who graduated a year later.

"Being able to come back and see teachers that were here while I was here and also work with people that I went to school with here like Miss Elbon down the hall, I went to school with her, and I remember experiencing things with her, while we were here at school," she said.

These two couldn't comprehend the impact the program would later have not only on their education, but their choice of careers.

"I remember how special the immersion program is because the students grow in the same class. By the end of your time in Eisenhower, you are like a family," said Geary.

"It's a huge part of my identity now and having that as a student when you are younger and it's easier to learn, it's made a huge impact," Elbon said.

And they hope to have the same impact on their students.

