An invasive aquatic weed has been spotted at the Robert S Kerr Reservoir in Sequoyah. It's called Hydrilla - and is considered one of the worst of its kind in the country.

The USDA says it's given that title because of how it spreads and the problems it can cause for boaters.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says the stems can grow 20 feet long.