Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Previews The Fall Hunting Season

It's the first Wednesday of the month, which means it's time to check in with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Colin Berg is back to cover all sorts of topics, including ODWC fishing clinics, the fall hunting season and more.

By: News On 6

It's the first Wednesday of the month, which means it's time to check in with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Colin Berg is back to cover all sorts of topics, including ODWC fishing clinics, the fall hunting season and more.

ODWC is hosting free fishing clinics during the summer. The goal of the clinics is to teach beginners how to catch fish while having fun with their families. Sign up at ODWC's website https://www.wildlifedepartment.com.

In-person hunting education courses start up in August in multiple towns across the Tulsa area.

A new licensing fee change went into affect on July 1st raising the price of lifetime licensees, adding a youth "super" license and creating a single license for deer hunters.

ODWC is hiring and if you are interested in applying or any of the future clinics and courses check out ODWC's website for more information.