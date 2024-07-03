Sapulpa Features Drone Show, Music And More At Independence Day Celebration

The City of Sapulpa and a local pipe manufacturer are teaming up to provide a kid, pet, and veteran friendly Fourth of July event. It's the third year they're putting on a drone show instead of a fireworks show. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live with a preview.

Sapulpa is getting ready to light up the night sky for the Fourth of July, but it will not be with fireworks.

Paragon Industries, the city of Sapulpa, and other local businesses are teaming up to put on the Let Freedom Fly drone show.

"You are going to see about 400 drones light up the sky," said Tiffany Barnett, Marketing Director for Paragon Industries, Inc. "The drones are going to do some animated figures, we have a special military tribute going with this show, and it goes to patriotic music."

This is the third year of the event that started after Sapulpa decided to no longer have its fireworks show.

"It is not that we are replacing fireworks," said Barnett. "We love fireworks shows ourselves, we are just offering an alternative."

Drone shows are considered a safer alternative because there are no fuses or loud noises.

Barnett said, "Pets are safe with it, a lot of children cannot handle that big boom, and we also found the first year a lot of veterans that have PTSD can come to this show where they could not come to the fireworks because it is a trigger."

The drone show will begin at 9:45 p.m. and is best visible from the D-Luxe Properties Food Truck Park at 923 S. Main St. in Sapulpa.

Before that there will be over a dozen food trucks on the property starting at 6 p.m., free face painting and games, followed by a Presentation of Colors and the national anthem at 7 p.m., and live music from the Fabulous Mid Life Crisis Band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There will be a free shuttle to take people to and from the event, running from 6-11 p.m. Parking is available at the Central Technology Center at 720 S Main Street and the Sapulpa Municipal Golf Course at 1200 W Dewey Ave.