Doctor On Call: Firework Safety

A lot of people are getting ready to shoot off fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July and the most important thing to remember is to stay safe. Jessica Pilgrim, a nurse in the Alexander Burn Center at Hillcrest Medical center, joined News On 6 at noon to talk about how to stay safe during the holiday.

By: News On 6

Ledbetter: What do you recommend people do to stay safe this 4th of July?

Pilgrim: Well starting a with the kiddos, we recommend that they don't light the fireworks at all and that there's always a sober adult there with them. If you're watching the shows, make sure that you're always alert. Make sure that if you are the one shooting them off that you're following the instructions. Make sure that if you are using they big shells that they are in a stable container. A lot of times they'll fall over and shoot into the spectators. Wear tight fit clothes, keep hair back and wear closed toed shoes.

Ledbetter: Are a lot of the injuries are coming from people who tried to do something extra or shoot fireworks at people?

Pilgrim: Yes, a lot of times. Bottle rocket wars are still a thing and people like to hold fireworks in their hands and they blow up. A big thing I preach is that you're not immune to injury. We always think that it can't happen to us, we're always safe, but it's that one misjudgment and then you're in trouble.

Ledbetter: If something happens what should people do immediately after they burn themselves?

Pilgrim: Immediately we want you to remove the source and rinse it off with, not cold water, just lukewarm water. Apply a loose, sterile dressing and then go in and have someone look at it, whether that be at your urgent care or ER. It's important to note that burns can progress over 72 hours so it may not look bad initially, but it can progress.







