‘Tough To Deal With’: Tulsa Business Owners Relieved After Man Accused Of Several Burglaries Arrested

Several Tulsa business owners are relieved after Tulsa Police arrest a man they say burglarized ten different businesses over three months.

Chris Clark has been previously convicted in Tulsa County and served time for assault and battery and robbery.

Store owners and managers say this is the news they’ve been looking forward to, and it means they’re one step closer to getting justice.

Tulsa Police say Chris Clark burglarized ten different Tulsa businesses.

Investigators believe security footage from Grandfather’s Clock Gallery at 11th and Peoria shows Clark and an accomplice taking items from the store.

"It's really hard,” said Meghan Kane, the Store Manager at Grandfather’s Clock Gallery. “It's really sad. They are timeless; they are irreplaceable, most of them, especially the antique and the vintage. They are literally one-of-a-kind, so once they're gone, they're gone. If they're damaged, there isn't anyone who can make it or replace it."

Kane says she hopes the arrest puts an end to the burglaries in this area.

"I'm happy that he got arrested; it sucks that society has turned into this, that people feel they have to steal to survive,” said Kane. “I am sorry for that, but at the same time, we have to survive. There's a business. There's other people who are supported by this business."

Security footage also shows the moments Silhouette Sneakers and Art at Greenwood and Archer was broken into back in May.

Kellen James, the store owner, says some of his favorite items from the store had been taken.

"It's unfortunate,” said James. “We hate that it happened. We understand that sometimes, things like that happen, but it's tough to deal with."

He says police have returned a lot of the stolen items, and the burglary has taught them the importance of having good security systems.

He’s also optimistic and looking ahead.

"There's always a good side to whatever may happen,” said James. “Just try to look at it the best way you can and keep moving forward, keep doing your thing."

Clark is in the Tulsa County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The next step is for the district attorney to decide if charges will be filed in this case.